Sacrifices made by nurses during pandemic continue to inspire mankind: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded nurses on the International Nurses Day, saying their hard work and selfless dedication form the foundation of the country's healthcare system.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 3:16 PM IST
The International Nurses Day is celebrated around the world on May 12, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.

On International Nurses Day, I congratulate the nurses whose hard work and selfless dedication form the foundation of our healthcare system. Their extraordinary examples of sacrifice to save lives, especially during the pandemic, will continue to inspire humankind, Shah tweeted.

Topics :Amit ShahCoronavirus

First Published: May 12 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

