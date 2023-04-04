Home / India News / Safety and security of Muslim women is a priority for Modi govt: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is campaigning across the country to connect with the minority communities

New Delhi
Apr 04 2023
The Bharatiya Janata Party, which is campaigning across the country to connect with the minority communities, especially the Muslim community, has claimed that the safety of Muslim women is the priority for the Narendra Modi-led Central government.

In an attempt to convey the message that the government has done a big and historic work of providing equal rights and security to the Muslim women by declaring triple talaq illegal through Parliament, the saffron party on Tuesday took to its Twitter account depicting the entire sequence of events declaring the practice as illegal.

The video depicts the reactions of Muslim women along with the passing of the motion in the Rajya Sabha to declare triple talaq as illegal and the speech delivered by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Claiming to have empowered and protected Muslim women, the BJP wrote in a second tweet: "Triple Talaq law empowers and protects Muslim women!"

The Triple Talaq Bill was passed in Parliament on July 30, 2019 making it illegal.

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 2:40 PM IST

