Safety initiatives lead to 70% fall in train accidents since 2014: Vaishnaw

As an outcome of various safety measures taken over the years, there has been a steep decline in the number of accidents from 135 in 2014-15 to 40 in 2023-24, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw told Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He said the consequential train accidents during the period 2004-14 was 1711 (average 171 per annum), which has declined to 678 during the period 2014-24 (average 68 per annum).

Another important index showing improved safety in train operations is Accidents per Million Train Kilometer (APMTKM) which has reduced from 0.11 in 2014-15 to 0.03 in 2023-24, indicating an improvement of approx 73 per cent during the said period.

"Electrical/Electronic Interlocking Systems with centralized operation of points and signals have been provided at 6,608 stations up to 31.10.2024 to eliminate accidents due to human failure. The interlocking of Level Crossing (LC) Gates has been provided at 11,053 level Crossing Gates up to October 31 this year for enhancing safety at LC gates," the minister told Lok Sabha.

Complete Track Circuiting of stations to enhance safety by verification of track occupancy by electrical means has been provided at 6,619 stations up to October 31 this year, he said.

Kavach is a highly technology-intensive system, which requires safety certification of highest order has already been deployed on 1548 RKm on South Central Railway and North Central Railway.

Presently, the work is in progress on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah corridors (approximately 3000 Route Km). Track side works on these routes have been completed on about 1081 RKm (705RKm on Delhi-Mumbai section and 376 RKm on Delhi-Howrah section).

More From This Section

Detailed instructions on issues related with safety of Signalling e.g. mandatory correspondence check, alteration work protocol, preparation of completion drawing etc. have been issued.

All locomotives are equipped with Vigilance Control Devices (VCD) to improve alertness of Loco Pilots, the minister said.

Retro-reflective sigma boards are provided on the mast which is located two OHE masts prior to the signals in electrified territories to alert the crew about the signal ahead when visibility is low due to foggy weather.

A GPS-based Fog Safety Device (FSD) is provided to loco pilots in fog-affected areas which enables loco pilots to know the distance of the approaching landmarks like signals, level crossing gates etc.

Modern track structure consisting of 60kg, 90 Ultimate Tensile Strength (UTS) rails, Prestressed Concrete Sleeper (PSC) Normal/Wide base sleepers with elastic fastening, fan-shaped layout turnout on PSC sleepers, Steel Channel/H-beam Sleepers on girder bridges is used while carrying out primary track renewals, the minister said.