Man held for entering Salman Khan's residence in Bandra: Police

The arrest comes hours after the police said a case has been registered against 23-year-old Jitendra Kumar for illegally entering Khan's residence on May 20

A man has been apprehended for trespassing in actor Salman Khan's building in Mumbai's Bandra area, the police said on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:07 PM IST
A man has been apprehended for trespassing in actor Salman Khan's building in Mumbai's Bandra area, the police said on Thursday, as quoted by PTI. 
 
This comes hours after the police said a case has been registered against 23-year-old Jitendra Kumar for illegally entering Khan's residence on May 20, Moneycontrol reported.
 
This story will be updated with more details.
First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

