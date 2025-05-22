SC asks NHAI to act against highway encroachments, set up complaint portal

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to implement effective measures to curb illegal occupation of highway land and to establish surveillance teams comprising police officers for regular patrolling.

The directive came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Gyan Prakash, who sought the enforcement of provisions under the Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, and the removal of encroachments on highways.

Grievance portal and compliance deadline

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih appointed Advocate Swati Ghildiyal as amicus curiae to assist in the case. An amicus curiae is an individual or an organisation who assists the court by furnishing information or advice regarding questions of law or fact, without being party to the lawsuit.

Promotion of Rajmargyatra app and toll booth visibility

The court also instructed the central government to widely promote the ‘Rajmargyatra’ mobile app through print, electronic, and social media platforms. The 'Rajmargyatra' app, developed by NHAI, is designed to offer detailed information and an efficient grievance redressal system for users of national highways.

The Bench underlined that information about the app’s availability must be clearly displayed at toll booths and food plazas along highways.

"We direct the Joint Secretary (Highways) to file on record the details of various categories of complaints lodged on the 'Rajmargyatra' mobile application, including complaints regarding unauthorised occupation of highway lands and action taken thereon," the Bench said, reported news agency PTI.

The court directed NHAI to report compliance regarding the establishment of a grievance redressal portal for lodging complaints related to unauthorised occupation of highways. The compliance affidavits must be submitted within three months.

Surveillance and SOP for patrolling teams

It also directed the government to constitute surveillance teams comprising state police and other forces, specifying that these teams must conduct regular and timely patrolling. The court further stated that compliance with this directive must also be reported within three months.

The court also directed the highway administration to issue a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) regarding the constitution of teams for inspection of the national highways, including collection of data regarding unauthorised occupation of highway lands.

The court directed officials to implement the suggestions submitted by the amicus curiae and posted the matter for compliance on September 15.