Monday, April 14, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Message on Mumbai police helpline threatens actor Salman Khan; case lodged

Message on Mumbai police helpline threatens actor Salman Khan; case lodged

In the message, received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Sunday, the sender threatened to blow up the actor's car and also thrash him by entering his residence, a police official said

Salman Khan

The traffic police helpline has received many threat messages targeting the 59-year-old actor in the recent past | Photo: X@BeingSalmanKhan

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Mumbai traffic police have got a message threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and registered a case in this connection, officials said on Monday.

In the message, received on the traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Sunday, the sender threatened to blow up the actor's car and also thrash him by entering his residence, a police official said.

An official posted at the traffic police control room then alerted seniors about the message, based on which the Worli police here registered a case against the unidentified person under section 351(2) (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

A probe is on into the case, the official added.

 

The traffic police helpline has received many threat messages targeting the 59-year-old actor in the recent past.

Also Read

Bigg Boss Season

Not Just Kunal Kamra! These Celebs Also Said No to Bigg Boss Offers

Salman Khan's Sikandar

Sikandar box office collection day 9: Salman's movie crosses 100 crore mark

Andaz Apna Apna

Salman Khan announces 'Andaz Apna Apna' re-release in theaters, check date

salman khan, salman

'It's all up to God': Salman Khan on gangster Bishnoi's death threats

Salman Khan's Sikandar

Sikandar advance bookings: Salman film starts slow but poised for big surge

Khan had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

While Bishnoi is lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail in cases including attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April last year.

Weeks after that, the Navi Mumbai police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi arrested in Belgium: What was his role in the PNB scam?

PM Modi in Surat Gujarat rally

LIVE news: Congress changed Waqf rules for vote bank politics, says PM Modi

Mehul Choksi

Definitely a very big achievement: MoS Finance on Mehul Choksi's arrest

Bank Holidays

Bank holiday: Are banks open or closed today for Ambedkar Jayanti 2025?

Murshidabad violence, Kolkata police, BSF

Situation peaceful, under control in violence-hit Murshidabad, say police

Topics : Salman Khan Mumbai police Bollywood

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedDelhi Weather ForecastLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon