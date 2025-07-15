Samay Raina, others appear in SC over remarks 'ridiculing' disabled

Five social media influencers, including "India's Got Latent" host Samay Raina, on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court in a case seeking action against them for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi recorded the presence of the social media influencers and asked them to file their replies to the petition.
It also asked them to appear again in-person on the next date of hearing of the case.
The top court, however, granted exemption to influencer Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai to appear virtually on the next date of hearing due to some physical condition.
The bench said the social media influencers will have to file their replies in two weeks and no further extension will be granted to them and that their absence on the next date of hearing will be viewed seriously.
The top court asked Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, to prepare social media guidelines by keeping balance of freedom of speech and expression and rights and duties of the others.
It said that freedom of one person should not violate the rights of others and flagged that enforceability of these guidelines is the most difficult part.
On May 5, the top court directed the five social media influencers, to appear before it or face coercive action after a plea alleged that they ridiculed persons suffering from Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a rare disorder, and also those suffering from other disabilities on their show.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app