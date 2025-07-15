Samay Raina, others appear in SC over remarks 'ridiculing' disabled

Five social media influencers, including "India's Got Latent" host Samay Raina, on Tuesday appeared before the Supreme Court in a case seeking action against them for ridiculing persons suffering from disabilities.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi recorded the presence of the social media influencers and asked them to file their replies to the petition.

It also asked them to appear again in-person on the next date of hearing of the case.

The top court, however, granted exemption to influencer Sonali Thakkar alias Sonali Aditya Desai to appear virtually on the next date of hearing due to some physical condition.