Sambhal court rejects bail petitions of 17 accused in Nov 24 violence

Sambhal, UP Police
On November 24, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, which led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Sambhal (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2025 | 9:25 PM IST
A court in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday rejected the bail petition of 17 accused in the violence that took place here on November 24 last year, a government advocate said on Saturday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Nirbhay Narain Rai had on Thursday rejected 18 such bail applications. Till now, 65 bail petitions have been rejected in this case and the remaining petitions are to be heard on other dates, Additional District Government Advocate Hari Om Prakash Saini told PTI on Saturday.  ALSO READ: Allahabad HC directs ASI to clean Jama Masjid in Sambhal, no whitewashing

Saini also said, "We presented arguments before the honourable court that four innocent people have lost their lives in the incident of November 24. These accused used such means with the intention to kill the police, which included throwing stones, firing was also done. Police have identified the accused on the basis of video footage.

"Bullets and other items have also been recovered from them. All these arguments were presented by me in the court, on the basis of which all the petitions of yesterday and the day before yesterday were rejected by the honourable court," Saini said.

In this case, 87 petitions were filed for bail, in which 65 petitions have been dismissed till now and the remaining are pending for hearing on other dates, he added.

On November 24, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, which led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens, during the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 01 2025 | 9:25 PM IST

