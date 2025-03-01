'Spreading imaginary fear': BJP to boycott TN CM Stalin's all-party meeting

The Bharatiya Janata Party will boycott the all-party meeting called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK. Stalin on March 5 to discuss the proposed delimitation's impact on the state.

BJP state chief K Annamalai, in a letter, informed CM Stalin of the same and accused him of citing "ill-conceived misconceptions" regarding the delimitation exercise adding that the all-party meet has been called to spread "imaginary fears".

"We must clarify the ill-conceived misconceptions cited in your letter inviting us to the meeting through our letter. We firmly believe that you have misconstrued the delimitation exercise and have convened this all-party meeting to spread your imaginary fears and deliberately lie about it even before the means and methods through which the exercise is planned to be carried out are officially rolled out," Annamalai said in the letter.

Annamalai has pointed out that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to the state, had clarified that no state would be undermined in the delimitation exercise and the delimitation exercise would be carried out on a pro rata basis.

"You (Stalin) must understand that the announcement for the delimitation exercise will be made at an appropriate time by the Delimitation Commission, and it is disheartening to notice that you have still not learnt lessons from the lies you spread when One Nation One Election was announced & later when those got debunked," Annamalai said.

Annamalai said that "Jitne Abadhi Utni Haq" (Rights proportional to the Population) is INDIA bloc's "propaganda".

"Our Honourable Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi, avl in 2023, hit back, saying that the I.N.D.I. Alliance's propaganda will hurt the Southern states in the delimitation exercise, which has effectively implemented population control measures," he said.

The BJP leader further alleged that Stalin raised the issues of delimitation and the three language formula after facing the people's wrath for his misgovernance.

"If you had this imaginary fear of Tamil Nadu losing seats in the Parliament due to the delimitation exercise, you could have through the 39 I.N.D.I.Alliance Members of Parliament raised this question in the Lok Sabha during the recent Budget Session. Still, you decided to wake up one fine day and post about it in social media after facing the people's wrath foryour misgovernance and diverting people's attention after your narrative failed to pick steam in the imaginary Hindi imposition drama you propagated for the past week," he said.

"On behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu, I wish to inform you that you have failed to inform people on the source of your information that the Delimitation exercise would be carried out based on population. Since this is an imaginary and baseless fear you are spreading, we have decided not to participate in the all-party meeting convened on March 5, 2025," he added.