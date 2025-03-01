Manan Kumar Mishra re-elected as chairman of BCI for 7th consecutive term

The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Saturday announced that Manan Kumar Mishra, Senior Advocate of the Supreme Court of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), has been re-elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Bar Council of India for a historic seventh consecutive term.

A statement issued stated that the elected representatives of India's nearly 27 lakh vibrant legal fraternity have once again reaffirmed their trust in his distinguished leadership.

Soon after his re-election for a seventh term was announced, Mishra expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the entire legal fraternity for their continued trust and support. He reaffirmed his unshakable resolve to serve the legal community and emphasized his dedication to the welfare of advocates.

He further stated that the Advocates Amendment Bill would be introduced, ensuring provisions for the well-being of advocates while excluding any contentious elements. Stressing the paramount importance of an independent Bar, he asserted that its autonomy must never be compromised.

At the same time, he emphasized the necessity of introducing welfare measures and structured training programs for young lawyers within the Advocates Act and Advocate Protection Act to strengthen and empower the legal profession.

Meanwhile, the race for the Vice Chairman position of the Bar Council of India remains underway, with S Prabhakaran of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry and Ved Prakash Sharma of Delhi vying for the post. The election for this crucial position is scheduled for tomorrow, and as per protocol, the executive committee members will be chosen under the leadership of the newly re-elected Chairman.

On May 17, an important national meeting of advocate representatives and members of the State Bar Councils is set to be convened in New Delhi.

This high-level assembly will deliberate on pressing issues concerning the legal profession, including advocate welfare, the long-anticipated Advocate Protection Act, and various policy matters shaping the future of the Bar. The discussions are expected to lead to progressive measures ensuring the protection and advancement of legal professionals nationwide.