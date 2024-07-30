Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Samsung views India as one of fastest-growing markets with huge potential

Han lauded the contributions that Samsung's India-based R&D teams are making in the development of new products and services for the company

Jong-Hee Han,CEO, Samsung electronics
Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics visited the company's Noida factory on Monday.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 4:30 PM IST
India is one of the rapidly growing markets globally, and South Korean tech firm Samsung sees huge growth potential in the country, a senior company executive has said.

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics visited the company's Noida factory on Monday.

"India is one of the biggest and fastest-growing markets globally and offers a huge opportunity for Samsung. We were among the first companies to invest in India, and I am happy that the Noida factory has emerged as one of our biggest facilities, manufacturing not only for India, but for the world," he said.

The company manufactures smartphones, tablets and refrigerators at its facility, for both domestic and global markets.

Besides its Noida facility, the company has a manufacturing plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Han lauded the contributions that Samsung's India-based R&D teams are making in the development of new products and services for the company.

"India has a large population of tech-savvy young consumers that inspire us to innovate. I am proud that many young, enterprising engineers who are playing an important role in the development of AI are working at our R&D centres in India," he said.

Samsung has three R&D centres in India, of which two are located in Noida and one in Bengaluru.

Samsung R&D Institute India-Bangalore is Samsung's largest R&D centre outside of South Korea.


First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

