Centre pulls pre-installation mandate for Sanchar Saathi app after backlash

Amid backlash, the Centre on Wednesday said it has decided not to make the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app mandatory for mobile manufacturers.

"The government with an intent to provide access to cyber security to all citizens had mandated pre-installation of Sanchar Saathi app on all smartphones. The app is secure and purely meant to help citizens from bad actors in the cyber world," the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the decision was taken due to a sharp rise in "voluntary downloads" of the app by users.