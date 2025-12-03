Home / India News / Delhi court orders charges against Sushil Ansal in false passport case

Delhi court orders charges against Sushil Ansal in false passport case

Ansal was booked by the crime branch of Delhi Police in 2019, and he was accused of furnishing false information

gavel
he court said Ansal has consciously concealed the details of criminal cases pending against him | Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 2:38 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

A Delhi court has ordered framing of charges against the Uphaar fire tragedy convict Sushil Ansal in a separate case for allegedly concealing criminal cases and submitting false declarations to renew a passport.

Ansal was booked by the crime branch of Delhi Police in 2019, and he was accused of furnishing false information, as he failed to declare his conviction in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Shriya Agrawal of Patiala House Courts, in a November 28 order, held that "prima facie, there is sufficient material" to proceed against Ansal for offences under Sections 420 (cheating), 177 (furnishing false information to a public servant), 181 (making false statement on oath) IPC and Section 12 (offenses related to passports) of the Passports Act, relisting the matter for formal framing of charges on January 13, 2026.

The court said Ansal "has consciously concealed the details of criminal cases pending against him as also the order of conviction" in the sworn declaration submitted with his 2013 Tatkaal passport application. The concealment, the judge noted, was used "to induce under misrepresentation, the Regional Passport Office into issuing the Passport."  The court said the accused not only withheld information on convictions and pending FIRs but "consciously did not give proper details of his previous address, to evade detection of true criminal history," adding that the alleged false statements were made on two separate occasions, both in 2013 and in 2018.

The court further elaborated in the order dated November 28 and said, "It is a given that subsequent acknowledgment of 'unintentional mistake' by the Accused, cannot erode the previous culpability, as the Accused had remained in possession and used the valuable document throughout based on misleading declarations in breach of the statutory requirements."  Rejecting the defence claim that prosecution was barred from filing a case in the absence of a written complaint, the court held the condition stood satisfied because the case was initiated pursuant to Delhi High Court directions.

Referring to a Supreme Court precedent, the order said a High Court directive is "on a par with direction of an administrative superior public servant" for the purposes of cognisance.

The defence claim of "double jeopardy" was also rejected, as the court elaborated that the penalty imposed by the Passport Authority and the criminal proceeding in court are separate processes and therefore cannot be considered punishment for the same offence.

"The Passport Authority imposing penalty, cannot and would not substitute for formal criminal proceedings under the statute imposing criminal sanction, which can only be considered in judicial proceedings, but for which, a case of double jeopardy would not arise."  Lastly, the court declined to proceed on offences regarding sections 192 and 197 IPC.

Reacting to the order, Neelam Krishnamoorthy, chairperson of the Association of Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT), called the development "not an isolated incident" and said it marked Ansal's third criminal case.

"Each time, he is let off or given concessions on the grounds of 'old age'. But the truth is: he was already 64 when he tampered with judicial records and 74 when he renewed his passport from the authorities by giving false information and without seeking the permission of the court. How long can one individual continue to commit offence after offence and still evade meaningful accountability? The justice system must send a clear messagerepeated wrongdoing cannot become a lifelong escape act," said Krishnamoorthy.

He has already been held guilty in the Uphaar fire tragedy case, where 59 innocent lives were lost and has also been convicted in the evidence-tampering case, an act that was nothing short of an insult to the courts and the justice system, she said.

The Uphaar Cinema case pertains to the fire that had broken out at the film hall during the screening of the Hindi film 'Border' on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.

AVUT has previously been allowed to assist the prosecution in this case in an order dated August 4.

The court had held that the association, at whose instance the proceedings were initiated, was entitled to assist the prosecution and no prejudice would be caused to the accused.

The apex court in September 2015 held the Ansal brothers, Gopal and Sushil Ansal, guilty of causing death due to negligence in that case.

Apart from the one year sentence the two brothers had to undergo, the top court fined them with Rs 60 crore, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

No tampering possible in calculation, monitoring of air quality data: CPCB

Govt open to revising Sanchar Saathi preload order on feedback: Scindia

Delhi-NCR industries ordered to install emission monitors or risk closure

Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Lok Sabha discusses Central Excise (Amendment) Bill 2025

UP CM urges citizens to help build 'barrier-free India' for disables

Topics :Delhi courtpassportsPassport

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story