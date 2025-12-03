Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 04:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Sanchar Saathi decoded: Why the gov wants it installed on your phone

Sanchar Saathi decoded: Why the gov wants it installed on your phone

DoT's directive requires the app to be visible and functional on first use, even as the minister stresses that activation remains optional.

sanchar saathi app, sanchar saathi mobile app

Photo: Sanchar Saathi website

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

The government’s latest push to strengthen mobile-user security has brought the Sanchar Saathi app back into the spotlight.
According to the official release, every new smartphone sold in India must now come with the application pre-installed, visible, functional, and enabled during the first device set-up. Manufacturers have been instructed not to disable, hide, or restrict the app’s capabilities, and to file a compliance report within 120 days.
This directive, issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on December 1, 2025, has triggered questions from privacy activists.
Responding to these concerns a day later, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that Sanchar Saathi remains completely optional, can be deleted at any time, and does not allow surveillance. His comments, made outside Parliament, were aimed at addressing apprehensions raised by opposition parties.
 
 

What is the government’s stand?

The push comes amid a surge in cybercrime targeting mobile phones, which have become gateways to banking, investments, government services and digital payments. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team, an office within the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, reported more than 20,00,000 cyber incidents in 2024, and scams using forged KYC details, cloned IMEI numbers and spoofed caller IDs continue to rise. 

Also Read

Anthropic

Anthropic taps IPO lawyers as it races towards listing ahead of OpenAI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Explained: What's the Central Excise Bill, 2025 moved by govt in Lok Sabha?

disability and chronic illness

Why disabled people face higher chronic illness risks and miss early care

Suryoday SFB

Suryoday SFB raises fixed deposit rates by up to 8.24%, joins peers

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China issues new PLA discipline guidelines underlining political loyalty

DoT data released via the Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows the scale of the problem and the early impact of Sanchar Saathi since its January 2025 launch:
 
  • Over 42 lakh stolen or lost devices blocked
  • 26 lakh phones traced, with 7.23 lakh returned
  • 40.96 lakh fraudulent mobile connections removed
  • 6.2 lakh counterfeit or fraud-linked IMEIs blocked
  • Financial-fraud alerts helping avert losses of about Rs 475 crore
The government believes wider visibility of the app will make it easier for users to access device-level protection without navigating downloads or multiple settings.
 

What Sanchar Saathi helps users do

The app integrates several citizen-facing telecom-security services:
 
  • Check all mobile connections issued in one’s name, and flag unauthorised SIMs created using fake KYC documents.
  • Block or trace lost and stolen phones nationwide using the Central Equipment Identity Register.
  • Verify device authenticity by checking the IMEI.
  • Report suspicious calls, SMS and WhatsApp messages through the Chakshu tool.
  • Avoid phishing by accessing verified contact information of banks and financial institutions.
  • Report spoofed international calls that appear as +91 domestic numbers.
 

What permissions the app seeks

According to the official version on the Google Play Store (v1.5.0), the app may request access to:
 
  • Camera
  • Call logs
  • Telephone
  • SMS
  • Storage
Other permissions: flashlight control, vibration, run at startup, foreground services, network access, prevent phone from sleeping, show notifications, Google Play licence check
 

Potential threats and risks

While positioned as a “digital shield”, the app’s design and mandate raise legitimate concerns. A balanced view acknowledges benefits (e.g., fraud reduction) alongside risks:
 
Privacy and surveillance risks: Critics fear backdoor updates could expand data collection, enabling mass surveillance. The non-removable core (per mandate) limits user agency, contradicting “optional” claims. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram noted inconsistencies in the directive.
 
Data security vulnerabilities: As a government app, it handles sensitive info (Aadhaar-linked). Past data breaches (e.g., alleged CoWIN data leak) amplify fears of hacks. No independent audit is mentioned.
 
Operational shortcomings: Users report delays in resolutions (e.g., 2+ months for unauthorised connection removals). UI is criticised for being non-AI-optimised, reducing usability. Mandatory pre-install could bloat devices, draining battery, on the Google Play Store and X.

More From This Section

Provident fund

Is the EPF wage cap set for a change? Here's what the government said

funds

Smallcap funds: Normalised valuations make a case for long-term investorspremium

Real estate

India's luxury boom gets new postcodes: Where rich buyers are moving next

alternative investment funds, FDI, Foreign Direct Investment

Govt pensioners get 2 more investment options: NPS, UPS terms explained

PFRDA

KYC rules revised for NRIs, OCIs: What changes for NPS onboarding

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia BS Web Reports Personal Finance cyber crime

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPODelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon