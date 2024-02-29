Sandeshkhali LIVE news: TMC leader Shahjahan sent to 10-day police custody

Section 144 has been imposed in Sandeshkhali, hours after the arrest of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing, according to media reports this morning.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning, police said. Sheikh was taken to the Basirhat court after the arrest, police said. He was arrested from a house in Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district. Sheikh will be produced before the court later in the day. Sheikh was at bay for more than 50 days since an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to raid his house was attacked allegedly by a mob. The development comes three days after the Calcutta High Court said that there was no restriction on West Bengal police to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan in the Sandeshkhali case. On February 26, Calcutta HC stated, "There is no reason to not arrest him." Sheikh has remained at large for more than 50 days since an Enforcement Directorate team that went to raid his house was attacked allegedly by a mob.