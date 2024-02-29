Sandeshkhali LIVE news: TMC leader Shahjahan sent to 10-day police custody

Section 144 has been imposed in Sandeshkhali, hours after the arrest of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing, according to media reports this morning.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning, police said. Sheikh was taken to the Basirhat court after the arrest, police said. He was arrested from a house in Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district. Sheikh will be produced before the court later in the day. Sheikh was at bay for more than 50 days since an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that went to raid his house was attacked allegedly by a mob. The development comes three days after the Calcutta High Court said that there was no restriction on West Bengal police to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan in the Sandeshkhali case. On February 26, Calcutta HC stated, "There is no reason to not arrest him." Sheikh has remained at large for more than 50 days since an Enforcement Directorate team that went to raid his house was attacked allegedly by a mob.
The ruling Trinamool Congress said the arrest was possible only after the court cleared the decks and accused the opposition of exploiting the earlier "embargo" on his arrest. The BJP claimed the arrest was orchestrated and claimed he was in the safe custody of West Bengal Police. Sandeshkhali has seen violent agitation against the Trinamool Congress' Shahjahan Sheikh this month as a section of women are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by the local leader. The BJP accused the Mamata Banerjee government of shielding Sheikh after a mob of his supporters attacked an ED team that went to Sandeshkhali to conduct raids against him in a corruption case.
Calcutta HC refuses urgent hearing on Bengal govt's plea challenging Suvendu's Sandeshkhali visit Kolkata
The Calcutta High Court today refused an urgent hearing to the West Bengal government's challenge of a single bench order vide which Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari was allowed to visit the restive Sandeshkhali. The single bench on Wednesday allowed BJP MLA Adhikari to visit Haldarpara in Jeliakhali village panchayat area of Sandeshkhali on Thursday.
12:53 PM
12:20 PM
Police sought 14-day custody and court allowed 10 days, says assistant public prosecutor
"Police sought for 14 days custody (of Sheikh Shahjahan) 10 days have been given by court. This is on the case in which the ED officers were attacked, their vehicles were vandalised and their documents were snatched, when they went to raid Sheikh Shahjahan's property. In this grievous offence, Police sought 14-day custody and court allowed 10 days," says Assistant Public Prosecutor Arun Pal
11:19 AM
Sandeshkhali case updates: TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan sent to 10-day police custody
Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan being has been remanded to 10-day police custody by the Basirhat court.
11:16 AM
This is a mutual adjustment, not an arrest, says BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari
"This is not an arrest, this is a mutual adjustment. Unless the central agencies take him into their custody, the people there won't get justice. He will get 5-star facilities in jail. He will use mobile phone inside and control the area from there," says BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.
10:57 AM
Sandeshkhali case LIVE: Women's dignity restored, says West Bengal Governor
Women's dignity has been restored and action needs to be taken, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose said today after the arrest of TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh. He added that this is not the time for blame game. The Governor further said that the people of West Bengal had been denied peace.
10:43 AM
Sandeshkhali case LIVE: Section 144 imposed, curbs in 23 places, says TV report
9:39 AM
Bengal police arrested Shahjahan after court cleared the decks: TMC
The ruling TMC today said the arrest of party leader Shahjahan Sheikh, accused of torturing villagers in trouble-torn Sandeshkhali was possible only after the court cleared the decks and accused the opposition of exploiting the earlier "embargo" on his arrest.