Home / India News / Sanjay Singh moves Delhi HC against arrest in money laundering case

Sanjay Singh moves Delhi HC against arrest in money laundering case

Singh's lawyer said proper grounds of arrest were not provided to him

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sanjay Singh

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 11:33 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Delhi High Court on Friday agreed to list during the day a plea by AAP leader Sanjay Singh against his arrest in a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing by a lawyer for the Rajya Sabha MP before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula.

Singh's lawyer said proper grounds of arrest were not provided to him.

Alright, the court said.

On October 10, a trial court had remanded Singh, arrested earlier this month, to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate till October 13.

The ED's money laundering case stems from the CBI FIR.

According to the CBI and the ED, irregularities were committed while modifying the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 and undue favours were extended to licence holders.

The Delhi government had implemented the excise policy on November 17, 2021, but scrapped it at the end of September 2022 amid allegations of corruption.

Also Read

PM Modi's degree: Court issues summons to Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh's name in excise case charge sheet deliberate, says AAP

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Kapil Dev lambasts young Indian players, says they suffer from ego issues

Will answer all questions, says Kejriwal as he appears before CBI

Perform community service to restore criminal case: MP HC asks lawyer

Anyone can enter a temple anywhere, work to eradicate caste bias: Hosabale

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

'Will introduce resolution to recognise significance of Diwali in US'

Can't deny that Hamas attack was because of Israel-Gaza war: Chidambaram

Topics :AAPLiquor lawDelhiAAP governmentDelhi High Court

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 11:33 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story