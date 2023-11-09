Home / India News / SAT partially upholds market regulator Sebi order in Deccan Chronicle case

SAT partially upholds market regulator Sebi order in Deccan Chronicle case

In May 2022, Sebi had issued an order alleging manipulation in financials, lapses in buyback procedures, and failure to submit disclosures on material information

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
A judge hitting gavel with paper at wooden table. (Photo: Shutterstock)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Thursday partially upheld an order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) against the promoters of Deccan Chronicle Holdings Limited (DCHL).
 
The tribunal, while affirming some violations by promoters T Venkattram Reddy, T Vinayak Ravi Reddy, and P K Iyer, reduced the penal amount to Rs 65 lakh from Rs 1.3 crore. However, the Sebi order to bar them from the securities market for two years was quashed.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In May 2022, Sebi had issued an order alleging manipulation in financials, lapses in buyback procedures, and failure to submit disclosures on material information.
 
The market regulator had also imposed a penalty of Rs 4 crore on DCHL, which has been set aside by the tribunal. In its order, Sebi had alleged that the company had announced buyback in the absence of adequate reserves. The tribunal also affirmed violations on non-disclosure of agreements related to pledging of shares.  
 
The tribunal further took note of the delay by Sebi in issuing the show-cause notice from the date of alleged violations. The matter pertains to transactions carried out in 2008-2009 while the show-cause notice was issued in 2017, and the first hearing was provided three years later.
 
“The finding that since there is no period to conclude the proceedings, there is no delay is patently erroneous. Such an approach is totally unreasonable,” said SAT. 

Also Read

Punit Goenka appeals before SAT for relief from Sebi's Aug 14 order

SAT rejects Zee Entertainment promoters' appeal against Sebi order

SEBI report: Number of appeals filed in SAT rose to record 1,192 in FY23

Relief for Zee Entertainment's Punit Goenka as SAT sets aside Sebi's order

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

80 fishermen released by Pak to be brought to Gujarat on Friday: Official

Govt to send flying squads to monitor farm fires in Haryana, Punjab: Report

Centre looks to hit throttle on Rs 76,000-crore Vadhavan Port project

Ongoing ethnic violence takes a heavy toll on economy of Manipur

Punjab farm fires drop to 639 after crackdown against stubble burning

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBIIBCSecurities Appellate TribunalDCHL resolutionInsolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story