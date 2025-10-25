Satara woman doctor suicide: Accused named in note arrested from Pune

Police on Saturday arrested one person in connection with the alleged suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Maharashtra's Satara district, an official said.

A team from the Phaltan police arrested Prashant Bankar, one of the two men the doctor had named in a suicide note written on her palm, from Pune, he said.

The doctor, hailing from Beed district and posted at a government hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan of Satara district on Thursday night.

In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.