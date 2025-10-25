NHRC seeks report from FSSAI over widespread reuse of cooking oil in India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint highlighting the alarming and widespread practice of reusing cooking oil across India, terming it a potential violation of human rights due to its serious public health and environmental implications.

The complaint, filed by the Founder of Sarthak Samudayik Vikas Evam Jan Kalyan Sanstha (Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh), raised concerns that despite the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) "RUCO - Repurpose Used Cooking Oil" campaign and policies promoting biodiesel at small hotels, roadside eateries, and food vendors continue to repeatedly reuse or resell used cooking oil.

According to the complaint, this practice poses "severe public health risks, including cancer, heart diseases and liver disorders." It further cautioned that improperly discarded oil contaminates water and soil, leading to environmental pollution and long-term ecological harm.

"The complainant sought urgent intervention of the Commission in the matter and required to consider it as a human rights issue affecting public health, and to direct enforcement agencies (FSSAI, Pollution Control Boards, municipal authorities) to strictly implement regulations, establish authorised oil purification and reuse centres, and launch awareness campaigns to sensitise citizens about the dangers of reused cooking oil." After reviewing the complaint, the NHRC Bench headed by Member Priyank Kanoongo issued a notice under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, to the Chairman of the FSSAI, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.