Odisha on high alert as cyclone likely to bring heavy rain from Oct 27

The disaster management teams in Odisha are on high alert due to a brewing cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, which is forecast to bring heavy rainfall to the state from October 27.

While the cyclone is not expected to make a direct landfall in Odisha, it is still likely to cause widespread downpours and gusty winds.

Revenue & Disaster Management Minister, Suresh Pujari, assured that the state is prepared for the cyclonic storm expected to hit on October 22nd or 29th. He affirmed that the health, water, resource, and energy departments are ready to tackle the situation.

"Odisha is highly vulnerable to natural disasters such as heavy rainfall, flooding, river swelling, and cyclones. We are preparing for an impending cyclonic storm predicted to hit its coast on the 22nd or 29th. Departments, including Health, Water Resources, Energy, and Agriculture, are fully prepared. Local Administrations across Odisha, especially in vulnerable areas, have made arrangements for relief centres, evacuation, and the provision of essential supplies. We urge people not to panic as we are fully prepared," he said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) identified a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal on October 24. The system is predicted to intensify into a depression by October 25, a deep depression by October 26, and a cyclonic storm over the west-central and southwest Bay of Bengal by October 27. Meteorologists anticipate the storm will likely track toward the coast of Andhra Pradesh.In Odisha, heavy rainfall is expected in coastal and southern districts from October 27 to October 29. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for the entire state, with some regions bracing for extremely heavy rainfall.Squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusts up to 60 kmph, is expected along the south Odisha coast starting October 27.

IMD Bhubaneswar Director Manorama Mohanty confirmed that a low-pressure depression system has formed south of the Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a depression. "There is a low-pressure system formed south of the Bay of Bengal... It is likely to form into a depression over the southeast and the adjoining Bay of Bengal on October 25. It will also further intensify into a deep depression by October 26. And into a cyclonic storm by October 27. Odisha is likely to experience heavy rainfall activity on 27, 28 and 29 October. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea from 26th onwards..." she warned.