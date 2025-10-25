Five killed, two injured as speeding car runs over pedestrians in Agra

A speeding car ran over pedestrians, killing five people and leaving two injured, police here said on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shesh Mani Upadhyay said five critically injured persons were rushed to Sarojini Naidu Medical College on Friday night, where doctors declared all five brought dead.

The deceased have been identified as Babli (33), Bhanu Pratap (25), Kamal (23), Krishna (20), and Bantesh (21). Police said Bhanu Pratap worked as a parcel delivery agent for a private company.

The accident occurred in the New Agra police station area, near Nagla Budhi, ahead of the Central Hindi Institute.

As per eyewitness, the car was speeding and hit the road divider before veering off and crushing people standing by the roadside.