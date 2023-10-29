Satellites are now a base station in the sky: Jio President Mathew Oomen

Satellites have evolved from being a vanilla backhaul system to becoming a base station in the sky, and the coexistence of satellite communications with other mobile technologies is now a reality, Reliance Jio President Mathew Oommen has said.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the seventh India Mobile Congress (IMC), he said that, moving beyond traditional terrestrial spectrum, Jio has also become a non-terrestrial network player and is way ahead of the competition.

While satellites have historically been used for backhaul services, satellite spectrum has begun serving the same devices and customers as that of terrestrial spectrum over the last two years, Oommen pointed out.

Satellite or orbit spectrum is a segment of radio spectrum made available when satellites are placed into orbit. Debate over whether the scarce resource should be auctioned or administratively allocated by the government has split the telecom industry.

As part of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (Trai) last consultation process in June, tech firms like Elon Musk’s Starlink, Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Telesat, Tata Group’s Nelco, Hughes had been united in their opposition to the auctioning of satcom spectrum. In contrast, telecom operators remained divided. Bharti Enterprises has pushed for allocations, while Reliance Jio has called for auctions.

"If it (satellite spectrum) is the same type of service, going to the same devices, to the same customers and using the same standards, should there be a different spectrum policy? The answer from my end is no," Oommen said.

On the issue of there being no global precedent of a nation auctioning satellite spectrum, he said the United Arab Emirates has recently auctioned satellite spectrum while Thailand has auctioned orbital slots.

"We as a nation are the most spectrum-deprived, and just because somebody didn't do something doesn't mean it needs to be applicable for us. We need to do what is right for us. We are no longer a Tier-II nation. We are now in the elite league. We can't have a regressive policy to be applied to a progressive technology," he stressed.

To questions of how Jio plans to provide affordable satcom services to remote areas, he said the vast sums accumulated in the government's Universal Service Obligation (USO) Fund should be given to telcos to be used for further investments. "If we truly want to drive the Digital India vision, we should take that and put it to use," he said.

The government imposes a Universal access levy on telecom service providers to the tune of 5 per cent of their annual adjusted gross revenues. This goes into the Telecom Department's USO Fund, which had an unused surplus of Rs 75,689 crore as of 30 June 2023, official data shows.

The fund should be leveraged for not just putting up towers, but also giving subsidies to Indians who can't afford the transition, Oommen said.

Satcom Race Heating Up

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already granted Eutelsat OneWeb and Reliance Jio's satellite arm Jio Space Limited the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite Services (GMPCS) licence needed to offer satellite-based broadband services in India.

Both companies are now facing off in the segment, with Jio successfully demonstrating its Jio SpaceFibre service at IMC, India's first satellite-based gigabit-speed broadband service to previously inaccessible geographies within the country. Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal announced that Bharti Airtel-backed Eutelsat OneWeb's satellite communication service will be available in India from next month.

Oommen argued that the satellites of Luxembourg-based satellite telecommunications network provider SES, that are being leveraged by Jio SpaceFibre, will give the company an edge.

"The life of a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite can be anywhere between 4–5.5 years. It is typically 20 years for a Geosynchronous Equatorial Orbit (GEO) satellite. It is 9–10 years for a Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellite," he said.

Eutelsat OneWeb, which was created last month as the result of a merger between OneWeb and French satellite operator Eutelsat Communications, is banking on a combination of GEO-LEO fleet of satellites. It believes this will combine network density and high throughput of GEO satellites with the low latency and ubiquity of LEO to offer customers global, fully integrated connectivity services.

However, Oommen stressed that, unlike the hundreds of satellites needed by LEO systems to cover the Earth, Jio will only need 8–9 MEO satellites to cover the earth, he said.