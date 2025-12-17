Home / India News / Supreme Court ends protection to BS-III, older vehicles in Delhi-NCR

Supreme Court ends protection to BS-III, older vehicles in Delhi-NCR

Suggests suspension of toll collection at nine entry points on Delhi's borders

SC, Supreme Court
New Delhi: A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.(Photo:PTI)
Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 8:19 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday partially modified an earlier order that had restrained enforcement action against older vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR), saying the protection would not apply to those failing to meet at least Bharat Stage IV emission standards.
 
It said that diesel vehicles more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years would continue to be shielded from action only if they complied with BS-IV norms or higher. Vehicles built to older standards would remain subject to enforcement.
 
A Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to decide within a week whether toll collection at nine entry points on Delhi’s borders should be temporarily suspended or shifted to reduce congestion amid worsening air quality.
 
The direction followed submissions that long queues at toll plazas were forcing vehicles to idle for extended periods, adding to emissions. “Why can’t the officials say that till January there will be no toll plaza?” the chief justice said, expressing displeasure at the situation. The Bench suggested that a portion of toll revenue collected by NHAI could be shared with the civic body to offset losses from any temporary suspension. The observations came while the court was hearing an application by NHAI highlighting severe congestion caused by toll collection at the city’s borders by the municipal authority.
 
During the hearing, the court directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to revisit its action plan across sectors including urban transport, industrial and energy practices, stubble burning, incentives for farmers, regulation of construction activity with alternative employment during stoppages, household pollution and expansion of green cover.
 
Smog persisted across Delhi on Wednesday, with air quality falling in the 'very poor' category, slightly improving from a day before. The forecasts, meanwhile, predict the air quality to oscillate between 'very poor' and 'severe' categories in the next six days.
 
Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is currently in force across the region.
 
The Supreme Court also expressed reservations on a plea seeking resumption of classes for younger students and said that it could not “assume the role of medical or environmental experts”. Taking note of the upcoming winter vacation, it declined to interfere with the school closure decision.
 
Issues relating to construction workers affected by the suspension of activity under GRAP were also raised. Senior advocate Shyel Trehan pressed for timely compensation, prompting the court to seek details on the number of workers impacted. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Delhi government, said the city has about 250,000 construction workers, of whom roughly 35,000 have been verified so far, with 7,500 found eligible for compensation.
 
Seeking modification of the court’s earlier order on older vehicles, Bhati argued that vehicles compliant only with lower emission standards contribute disproportionately to pollution and should not be insulated from regulatory action. Senior advocate Aparajita Singh supported the submission, noting that BS-IV norms were introduced in 2010 and vehicles manufactured earlier were inherently more polluting.
 
Recording the submissions, the court said the August 12 order would stand modified to clarify that protection from enforcement applies only to BS-IV and newer vehicles, regardless of age.
 
Separately, the Delhi government on Wednesday reissued an advisory asking private offices in the capital to limit physical attendance to 50%, with the remainder of staff working from home, as GRAP Stage IV restrictions remain in force. Exemptions apply to sectors including healthcare, transport, sanitation and emergency services.
 

Topics :Air Quality IndexSupreme CourtDelhi air quality

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

