Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level meet on security situation in J&K

Home Minister Amit Shah chairs high-level meet on security situation in J&K

During the meeting, a review of the security situation in the Pir Panjal region and ongoing developmental projects in the UT was undertaken, the officials said

Amit Shah, Home Minister

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The meeting was attended by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka and J&K Police chief Nalin Prabhat, CRPF DG GP Singh and BSF DG Daljit Singh Chawdhary, among other senior officers from the centre and the Union territory.

During the meeting, a review of the security situation in the Pir Panjal region and ongoing developmental projects in the UT was undertaken, the officials said.

The last such review meeting on J&K was chaired by Shah on September 1.

 

The home minister emphasised the zero tolerance policy against terrorism and instructed all security agencies to remain alert and operate in a coordinated manner to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the officials said.

Post Pahalgam terror attack in April, there are continuous operations to dismantle the terror network in the UT while also ensuring that tourism returns to normal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

India china, India, China

Resuming direct flights with India positive move to improve ties: China

Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister

Afghan foreign minister Amir Muttaqi lands in Delhi: What's on agenda?

In this image posted on Oct. 9, 2025, Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi receives a warm welcome on his arrival, in New Delhi. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)

Afghan FM arrives in Delhi on first high-level visit since Taliban takeover

Fishermen, Indian fishermen

Sri Lankan Navy arrests 47 Indian fishermen, five trawlers seized

In this image posted on Oct 9, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (centre) with Australia PM Anthony Albanese (left) during a meeting, in Canberra, Australia (@rajnathsingh/X via PTI Photo)

Confident that ties will grow deeper, stronger: Rajnath meets Australian PM

Topics : Amit Shah Jammu and Kashmir

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 4:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayTATA Capital IPO AllotmentReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DateKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon