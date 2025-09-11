Swadeshi key theme of BJP's programmes to mark PM Modi's birthday

'Swadeshi' and 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaigns will be at the centre of the BJP's over fortnight-long nationwide programmes to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17.

The 'Sewa Pakhwada' will be held between September 17 and October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with members of the ruling party, the central government and the BJP-ruled states set to organise a host of programmes, Union minister Bhupender Yadav and party general secretary Sunil Bansal told reporters.

Yadav said Modi in his long tenure as Gujarat chief minister between 2001 and 2014 and then as prime minister has established politics as a medium of "sewa" (service) and has worked to alleviate the pain of the masses, take welfare measures to the poor and use technology for effective and transparent governance.

The BJP has been organising 'Sewa Pakhwada' to mark its leader's birthday for several years now. The organisation will work to strengthen the resolve of 'swadeshi' and 'aatmanirbhar Bharat' for building a developed India and connect with all sections of society, Yadav said. The programmes will also cover the birth anniversary of the party's ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay on September 25 and of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on October 2. Sharing details of different programmes, BJP general secretary Bansal said an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Viksit Bharat' campaign will begin from Upadhyay's birth anniversary and will continue till the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee on December 25.

Exhibitions and fairs will be held across the country to promote indigenous products and the concept of vocal for local, he said. Modi has been emphasising on the promotion of indigenous products, asserting that a self-reliance India is needed to power the country's rise to become a developed nation. Bansal said the BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha will organise 'Modi Vikas Marathon' on September 21 in over 75 cities with similar themes, and exhibitions will be held nationwide to highlight the prime minister's achievements. Drawing competition on 'Viksit Bharat' will be held in over 75 cities, and the party hopes to draw a record participation in the programme in Delhi, he said.