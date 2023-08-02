Home / India News / SC directs Centre, states to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence

SC directs Centre, states to ensure peaceful rallies against Nuh violence

The Supreme Court directed the authorities to video record the rallies held by VHP and Bajrang Dal in sensitive areas and preserve the footages

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 6:11 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday directed authorities to ensure that no violence or instances of hate speech occur at rallies organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal in the Delhi-NCR region against the violence in Haryana, Live Law reported.

“We hope and trust that the state governments, including police authorities, will ensure that there are no hate speeches against any community and there is no violence or damage to properties,” the court said in its order.

“Wherever required, adequate police or paramilitary forces must be deployed," it added.

The ruling was issued by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Justice SV Bhatti while hearing an urgent plea filed by journalist Shaheen Abdullah seeking to stop the rallies.

The court also directed the Delhi Police and the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to ensure that no untoward incident takes place in the rallies, according to Live Law.

In addition, the court ordered them to record videos of the rallies in sensitive areas and preserve the footage.

“We have to ensure that rule of law is maintained,” Justice Khanna said, adding, “This cannot be treated as an adversarial litigation. Law and order is basically a policing issue which must be taken care of.”

Rallies are being held across Delhi to protest the communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh and Gurugram, in which six people have been killed.

In view of the protests, the police have beefed up security in sensitive areas in the national capital. The police said that demonstrators have not sought permission for any rally or meeting at a public place.

According to a report by Scroll, the police confirmed that the protest was held but disputed that it occurred outside the station.

The station house officer of Nangloi police station stated that the protest was held at a square. However, a sign for the police station could be seen just behind the man giving the speech.

The police officer also said that no first information report (FIR) was filed against the protesters as the rally was peaceful.

Also Read

Congress Prez Kharge summoned by district court for Bajrang Dal remarks

As tur dal prices bite, traders want consumers to try other dal varieties

Will immerse medals in Ganga, fast unto death: Protesting wrestlers

Karnataka elections: What is Bajrang Dal, the outfit Congress plans to ban?

Asian Games 2023: Why wrestlers Vinesh, Bajrang get exemption for trials?

Over 60% rural population goes out of state for better medical treatment

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net loss narrows to Rs 9 cr in Q1

Karnataka govt, Foxconn sign Letter of Intent for two marquee projects

Rs 1 trillion allotted for STC funds for tribal welfare and development

1997 Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court orders de-sealing of cinema premises

Topics :Supreme CourtBajrang DalVHPCentreHaryanaBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 6:03 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn to invest $600 mn in Karnataka for components, chipmaking machinery

Tata Power Renewable Energy signs pacts with MSEDCL for two solar projects

India News

GST Council Meet 2023 to be held for 51st time today, here's what to expect

IMD Weather Forecast Today (Aug 2): When and where to expect heavy rainfall

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story