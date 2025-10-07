Home / India News / SC directs states, UTs to set rules for pedestrians, non-motorised vehicles

SC directs states, UTs to set rules for pedestrians, non-motorised vehicles

The directions came on a petition filed by Coimbatore-based surgeon S Rajaseekaran, who highlighted the large number of road accidents in India

Supreme Court, SC
The plea sought directions to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to make coordinated efforts to prevent road accidents. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all the states and Union Territories to frame road safety rules within six months by regulating the movement of non-motorised vehicles and pedestrians in public spaces.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan directed all the states and UTs to frame such rules under Sections 138 (1A) and 210D of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

"We direct all the states and UTs to formulate rules under Section 138(1A) of the Motor Vehicles Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for the purpose of regulating activities and access of non-mechanical propelled vehicles and pedestrians to public places and national highways.

"We direct all the states and UTs to formulate and notify rules under Section 210D of the Act within a period of six months, if not already framed, for design, construction and maintenance of standards for roads other than national highways," the bench said.

The directions came on a petition filed by Coimbatore-based surgeon S Rajaseekaran, who highlighted the large number of road accidents in India.

The plea sought directions to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to make coordinated efforts to prevent road accidents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sitharaman launches foreign currency settlement system at GIFT City

India sourced military hardware worth ₹1.20 trillion in 2024-25: Rajnath

Punjab govt bans sale of Coldrif syrup after death of 14 children in MP

PM Modi to visit Maharashtra from Oct 8-9; to meet UK PM Starmer in Mumbai

ED raids multiple locations in Delhi-NCR in 'fake' call centre case

Topics :Supreme CourtvehiclesRoad safety

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 1:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story