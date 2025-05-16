Home / India News / SC dismisses PIL on circulation of deepfake videos of Col Sofiya Qureshi

The top court asked the high court to accord audience to the petitioner and hear his suggestions on the issue

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL alleging circulation of AI-generated deepfake videos of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a PIL alleging circulation of AI-generated deepfake videos of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The PIL sought setting up of a court-monitored expert panel for drafting a model law to deal with such online content.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh agreed with the petitioner-in-person Narendra Kumar Goswami that it was a "serious issue" but said that similar issues are being dealt with by the Delhi High Court by a bench headed by the chief justice.

"We are not saying that it was not a serious issue but the Delhi High Court has been hearing this issue for a couple of years. If we entertain this petition, the high court will stop hearing the pending matter and all itshard work over the years will go in vain. It will be appropriate, if you approach the Delhi High Court," the bench said. 

Goswami said he was disturbed with the circulation of deepfake videos of Qureshi, who was part of the team which gave briefing on Operation Sindoor.

He submitted that numerous fake videos of the Army officer were being circulated online.

The bench said that these cyber criminals are so faster than the regulating authorities that before the petitioner goes out of the courtroom, a new video will come up.

The top court asked the high court to accord audience to the petitioner and hear his suggestions on the issue.

"We do not deem it necessary to entertain this petition and initiate a parallel proceeding. The petitioner is relegated to Delhi High Court with liberty to seek his impleadment as intervenor and assist in the pending matter," the top court said while dismissing the PIL.

First Published: May 16 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

