Home / India News / Karnataka launches ₹1,000 cr LEAP scheme to boost innovation across state

Karnataka launches ₹1,000 cr LEAP scheme to boost innovation across state

The programme is designed to support the entire startup lifecycle, from sparking entrepreneurial curiosity in schools to helping mature startups access global markets

Priyank Kharge, Karnataka minister
IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge articulated the government's vision, stating,
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Karnataka government's department of Electronics, IT, and BT on Monday unveiled a Rs 1,000 crore "LEAP" programme to drive innovation across the state, catalysing growth beyond Bengaluru.

Designed to catalyse innovation, LEAP (Local Economy Accelerator Programme) intends to create five lakh jobs, and build robust startup ecosystems across Karnataka, beyond the state capital, it said.

"With an ambitious outlay of Rs 1,000 crore over five years, LEAP represents a strategic and holistic commitment to fostering innovation, democratising opportunity, and driving equitable economic growth across the entire state," the department said in a statement.

According to the department, while Bengaluru is a globally celebrated technology hub, ranking at number 10 worldwide in the StartupBlink 2025 index and at 14 globally in the Startup Genome 2025 report, LEAP as an initiative is about holistic, statewide development.

"The Government of Karnataka's vision for the next phase of transformation is rooted in extending this success to its emerging tech clusters. LEAP is conceived as the primary engine to unlock the immense untapped potential in clusters like Mysuru-Chamarajanagar, Mangaluru-Udupi, Hubbali-Belagavi-Dharwad, Tumkur, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga, transforming them into self-sustaining and globally competitive innovation hubs," it stated.

IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge articulated the government's vision, stating, "LEAP is our commitment to ensuring that the fruits of innovation are shared across Karnataka. While Bengaluru is a global powerhouse, the state's true potential will be unlocked when we empower entrepreneurs in Mysuru, Hubbali, and Kalaburagi."  According to him, this Rs 1,000 crore programme is more than an investment in innovation; it's an investment in a balanced, equitable, and resilient economic future for the entire state, aiming to create 5 lakh jobs and position Karnataka as a diversified global technology leader.

The programme is designed to support the entire startup lifecycle, from sparking entrepreneurial curiosity in schools to helping mature startups access global markets. By addressing critical gaps in infrastructure, funding, mentorship, and ecosystem development, LEAP aims to create a vibrant and inclusive innovation narrative for all of Karnataka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi: Ex-banker put under 'digital arrest' for a month, duped of ₹23 cr

Aadhaar card update 2025: Step-by-step guide to correct spelling mistakes

Low pressure to bring heavy rain to south Bengal this week, says IMD

LIVE news: Supreme Court seeks Delhi Police response on Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam bail pleas

Mid-air scare: Passenger attempts to enter cockpit on AI Express flight

Topics :KarnatakaKarnataka governmentElectronicsIT

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story