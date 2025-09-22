Rahul Gandhi urges PM to announce full relief package for flood-hit Punjab

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to soon give a comprehensive relief package to flood-hit Punjab and said the initial relief of Rs 1600 announced by him is an "injustice" to the people of the state.

In a post on X, Gandhi shared a 10-minute video of his visit to flood-affected areas of Punjab along the India-Pakistan border, where he had interacted with people who lost their houses and livestock in the deluge.

During their conversation with Gandhi, the affected people in the border areas highlighted the lack of facilities, including connectivity, and demanded the construction of roads and bridges.

Some people also spoke about how they lost everything they had and sought help for their rehabilitation. A few also said that the Punjab government has promised them help but that it appears like "false promises" as no assistance is forthcoming and they have to fend for themselves. "Punjab has suffered losses of nearly Rs 20,000 crore due to the floods. In such a situation, the initial relief package of Rs 1600 crore announced by the Prime Minister is an injustice to the people of Punjab," Gandhi said in his post. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha claimed that millions of homes have been destroyed, crops in more than 4 lakh acres have been ruined and a large number of animals have been swept away.

"Yet the people of Punjab have shown remarkable courage and spirit. I am fully confident that they will once again help Punjab stand on its feet -- they just need support and strength," the Congress leader said. "I urge the Prime Minister once again to immediately announce a comprehensive relief package," Gandhi said. Gandhi visited the flood-hit areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts of Punjab last Monday. He was accompanied by Punjab Congress leaders. He had later written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a quick assessment of the damage and a comprehensive relief package for those affected. Gandhi asserted that the crisis demands a bolder response.