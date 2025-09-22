Awareness and crop residue management key to curb stubble burning: CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday said his government is holding awareness camps for farmers and also giving them crop resident management (CRM) machinery to check stubble burning incidents in the state.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi after harvesting of the paddy crop in October and November.

As the window for the Rabi crop -- wheat -- is very short after paddy harvest, some farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue for sowing of the next crop.

Replying to a question on stubble burning, Mann said his government will make efforts to check farm fires in the state.

Invoking teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, whose timeless verse 'Pawan Guru, Pani Pita, Mata Dharat Mahat', Mann said the government is making farmers aware against the crop residue burning incidents. Motivational camps are being held and CRM machinery will be given to them, he said while speaking to reporters here. Replying to a question that the Supreme Court on September 17 had asked the Punjab government why some errant farmers should not be arrested for indulging in stubble burning, Mann said everybody has to accept the decision of the apex court. He, however, hoped that such a situation does not arise where 'anndata' (food provider) has to be taken to a police station and FIR is lodged.

In 2024, Punjab saw 10,909 of total farm fires as compared to 36,663 in 2023, registering a 70 per cent decrease in farm fires. Replying to a question on goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts, Mann asked who brought the GST. "They themselves had brought it and then they had said it was a masterstroke. Even now they are saying the same," he said. He demanded that the Centre should give the GST dues to the states. Talking about the recent floods in Punjab, Mann stated that desilting of rivers will be started soon and asserted that his priority is to bring life back on track.

Fields will be made ready for wheat sowing, he said, adding that farmers are extracting sand, which has been deposited on their fields because of the floodwaters. It has still not been assessed how many cattle died and washed away in the recent floods, he said, adding that once it was assessed, proper compensation will be given for the same. Mann was also asked to comment on Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targeting the AAP government on the flood issue claiming that extensive damage was caused by the Ravi river which flows from the Ranjit Sagar dam. The CM replied that floodwater came in Dera Baba Nanak on August 26 and 27 and the Madhopur barrage gate was opened later on.

"Jakhar saab does not do his homework. Whatever his party leaders tell him, he speaks out. Did floods come with one gate," he asked and appealed that there should be no politics over this issue. "Even then we will get the matter inquired. We have already suspended officers," CM Mann said. To a question on convening the special session of the Punjab assembly over the floods issue, he said the opposition parties should discuss the issue in the Vidhan Sabha. The Punjab government would convene a special session of the state assembly from September 26 to 29 which will focus on introducing "people-oriented" amendments to rules related to damage caused by recent floods To a question on ration cards, Mann said the state government has sought six months from the Centre for verification of beneficiaries because the state officers were busy in floods-related work.