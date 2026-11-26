The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine a plea by a lawyers' body seeking directions for formulation of uniform guidelines and a standard operating procedure governing public demonstrations and protests.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Centre, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and others.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for the lawyers' body.

The top court was hearing a plea by Lawyers Voice seeking directions for framing comprehensive, uniform and effective guidelines defining the responsibilities of organisers and participants at public protests.

The petition argued that while dissent is part of democracy, protests must stay within legal bounds and avoid paralysing the capital or disrupting lawyers' livelihoods.

"Issue an appropriate writ, order or direction directing the respondents to review, modify, formulate and implement a standard operating procedure (SOP) for dealing with public protests conducted in violation of applicable law, lawful restrictions or valid directions of the competent authorities, ensuring timely, coordinated action to ensure normal public life," the plea said. The petition referred to the protests organised by CJP during July and October, 2026. Referring to media reports, the petition said the Delhi Police, by way of a "one-time exemption", permitted the CJP to hold a Dharna at Jantar Mantar on June 6, 2026, strictly between 10 am and 5 pm on the strength of the undertaking furnished by its organisers.

Permission was sought and granted for a single day on June 20, 2026 again, confined to the hours between 10 am and 5 pm, but the demonstration was not discontinued at the expiry of the permitted hours, it said. "No extension was ever granted, and that the organisers unilaterally announced an indefinite sit-in in the absence of any permission. The sit-in is reported to have continued until July 25, 2026, a period of about thirty-five days, during which a march towards Parliament was also undertaken on July 20, 2026 without the permission of the authorities," the plea said. The plea further said a letter was received on October 7 from Das seeking permission for a protest at Jantar Mantar on October 10, with the organisers indicating that thousands of persons were expected to participate.

"The Delhi Police is reported to have refused permission on October 9 on the ground that the intimation had been furnished merely three days before the proposed event, as against the 10 days prescribed. "It was further stated that the organisers had previously failed to adhere to lawful directions and to their own undertakings, and that the refusal was founded on considerations of public order, public safety and regulation of traffic," the plea said. Notwithstanding the refusal, the organisers are reported to have persisted in their call for assembly, it added. "About 1,500 persons had to be detained by the forenoon of October 10 in order to prevent a breach of public order, while other media houses reported that a larger number was detained.