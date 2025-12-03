Divorced Muslim woman can reclaim wedding gifts from husband, rules SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that a divorced Muslim woman has the right to recover from her former husband the cash, gold and other gifts given by her parents at the time of wedding. The court said this right is clearly protected under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986, Bar and Bench reported.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh delivered the judgment while overturning a Calcutta High Court order that had denied the woman these assets.

The apex court observed that the Calcutta High Court looked at the dispute only as a civil matter and ignored the broader objective of the 1986 Act, which is meant to protect the dignity and financial security of divorced Muslim women.

Highlighting the law’s purpose, the court said that interpretations must reflect the lived realities of women, especially in rural and small-town India where patriarchal norms still prevail, the news report said. ALSO READ: SC allows entry of pregnant woman from B'desh on humanitarian grounds "...The construction of this Act, therefore, must keep at the forefront equality, dignity and autonomy and must be done in the light of lived experiences of women where particularly in smaller towns and rural areas, inherent patriarchal discrimination is still the order of the day," the court said. What's the case about? The case involved a couple married in 2005. The woman left the matrimonial home on May 7, 2009, due to marital disputes. Soon after, she filed a maintenance case under Section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code and a criminal complaint alleging cruelty under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code. The marriage formally ended on December 13, 2011.

After the divorce, the woman filed a claim under Section 3 of the 1986 Act. She sought the return of cash, 30 bhories of gold, furniture and household items given by her father at the time of wedding. She estimated the total value at around ₹17.67 lakh, Bar and Bench reported. Lower courts support woman’s claim; HC rejects it A trial court initially awarded her ₹8.3 lakh. On remand, an Additional Judicial Magistrate ruled that she was entitled to ₹8 lakh and 30 bhories of gold. The magistrate also noted that ₹1 lakh of mehr had already been paid, which meant the husband had to return ₹7 lakh and the gold.

The man challenged this before the Calcutta High Court. The high court rejected the woman’s claim, citing a discrepancy in the marriage register -- one entry showed the gifts were given to the husband, while the other did not specify the recipient. The high court also relied on a statement by the woman’s father in the Section 498A case, where he said he had given the gifts to his son-in-law. SC finds high court’s reasoning 'flawed' The top court disagreed with the high court’s approach. It pointed out that the father’s statement was made in a criminal case where the husband was later acquitted. The court questioned how such a statement could be treated as more reliable than the marriage registrar’s record, the news report said.