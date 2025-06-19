SC orders K'taka to take action against disrupters of 'Thug Life' release

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Karnataka government to take action against those obstructing the screening of Kamal Haasan starrer "Thug Life" in the state.

A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Manmohan recorded the state government's assurance that it would provide adequate security to the theaters if the movie was screened in the state.

The bench said it did not want a situation to crop up in which someone's sentiment was hurt by utterances and the movie was stalled from releasing, or a standup show was cancelled or an artist was stopped from reciting a poem.