Home / India News / PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Pune road accident, announces ex-gratia

PM Modi condoles loss of lives in Pune road accident, announces ex-gratia

As many as seven people have died in a road accident involving a Sedan and a pickup truck in Maharashtra's Pune district

PM Modi, Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune. Photo: PTI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 2:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. He announced an ex gratia of  ₹2 lakh from PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The PMO India handle in a post on X said, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident on the Jejuri-Morgaon road in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon."

"An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi," it added.

 

 

As many as seven people have died in a road accident involving a Sedan and a pickup truck in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday, as per police. 

Pune Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sandeep Singh Gill said on Wednesday, "Seven people died in a road accident on Jejuri Morgaon road in Pune district. The accident took place between a sedan and a pickup truck. More details awaited."

Earlier, on June 15, four lives were lost in Maharashtra's Pune district, following a tragic bridge collapse over the Indrayani River.

The collapse, which occurred on Sunday afternoon, resulted in four deaths and left 51 injured, as per Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi earlier said, "A total of 51 people are injured and admitted to different hospitals, taking treatment, and four individuals have died. Three were identified as Chandrakant Salve, Rohit Mane, and Vihaan Mane, and one was male but unidentified."

"The incident happened at 3:15 pm, and we got the information at 3:30 pm. A team of about 250 people immediately came here. The rescue operation started, and so far we have rescued about 38 people," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Karnataka promises security for theatres if Kamal Haasan's Thug Life releases

Can't seal locked premises during PMLA searches: ED tells Madras HC

Wife's WhatsApp chats can be used as evidence in divorce: MP High Court

SC transfers probe against Tamil Nadu ADGP to CB-CID, tosses HC order

Indian evacuees from Iran flag issues with J&K buses; CM Abdullah responds

Topics :road accidentPuneroad accident deaths

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story