Home / India News / SC permits Delhi govt to amend petition to challenge services law

SC permits Delhi govt to amend petition to challenge services law

The law takes away the control over services from the city dispensation and set off a fresh tussle between the two power centres

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Friday permitted the Delhi government to amend its petition challenging the recently cleared law by Parliament pertaining to control over services in the national capital.

The top court took note of the submissions of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for the Delhi government, that earlier the challenge was directed against the Ordinance which has now become law after clearance from Parliament.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud permitted the amendment to the petition as the Centre said it has no objection to it. The bench granted four weeks time to the Centre to file its response to the amended plea.

Parliament recently cleared the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023, also known as the Delhi Services Bill, paving way for the Centre's proposed legislation on the postings and transfers of bureaucrats in the national capital, despite a bitter debate in the House and Opposition's attempt to stop it.

Prior to this, the challenge to the Ordinance over services was referred to a five-judge constitution bench.

The law takes away the control over services from the city dispensation and set off a fresh tussle between the two power centres.

Topics :Supreme CourtDelhiLaw

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

