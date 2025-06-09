SC protects MP scribes against coercive action, asks them to move HC

The Supreme Court on Monday protected in the interim two Madhya Pradesh-based journalists who were allegedly assaulted by the state police for reporting on illegal sand mining activities.
A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan, however, refused to examine their plea and asked them to move the Madhya Pradesh High Court instead.
A separate top court bench on June 4 sought the responses of Madhya Pradesh and Delhi governments on the plea of Shashikant Jatav and Amarkant Singh Chouhan.
The apex court while granting the interim relief posted the hearing on June 9.
"We are not entertaining the plea. However, looking at the allegations, we permit the petitioners to move the concerned high court within two weeks from today. Till the time the petitioners move high court the petitioners shall not be arrested," Justice Mishra said.
The journalists alleged that they were kidnapped, assaulted in custody and subjected to casteist slurs by a senior police officer and his subordinates.
The top court had previously asked why the petitioners did not make the superintendent of police of Bhind a party to the petition.
"It is very easy to say all kinds of things against an IPS officer without making him a party. Whatever comes to your mind, just put it in black and white against the IPS officer," it added.
The bench also asked why the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the NCT of Delhi were made parties.
The counsel said NHRC was made a party as petitioners had previously filed a complaint there and offered to remove it as a party from the case.
On the NCT of Delhi, the counsel said both the petitioners were in the national capital at present.
On May 28, the Delhi High Court granted two-month protection to Chouhan, who claimed there was threat to his life by the Bhind superintendent of police after he was allegedly beaten in his office.
The high court directed Delhi Police to provide protection to Chouhan, the Bhind Bureau Chief of Swaraj Express news channel.
"In the meantime, they can approach the high court concerned (for availing further legal remedies)," the Delhi High Court had said.
The journalists from Bhind district recently alleged that they were beaten and manhandled on May 1 inside the office of superintendent of police, an allegation denied by the officer.
