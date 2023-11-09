Uttarakhand Diwas 2023: History, importance, traditional food and wishes

Uttarakhand Diwas 2023 will be commemorated today on Thursday (November 9). The day denotes the foundation of Uttarakhand which is the 27th Indian state. The state was carved out of the northern Uttar Pradesh state on November 9 in the year 2000. Uttarakhand is gearing up to observe its 23rd Foundation Day. Dehradun was declared as the capital of the state and it continues to remain the capital of Uttarakhand.

It was after several years of agitation and struggle that the state of Uttarakhand was finally created on November 9, 2000. Let's take a look at the importance and history of the day that celebrates the foundation of the state.

Uttarakhand Diwas: History The Uttarakhand Foundation Day, or Uttarakhand Divas is celebrated every year on November 9. As its name implies, this day denotes the formation of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000, after Uttar Pradesh was bifurcated and its northwestern areas named Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand accomplished its statehood after long activism and agitation by associations like Uttarakhand Kranti Dal. The state was at first named Uttaranchal, however, its name was changed to Uttarakhand in 2007. When framed, Uttarakhand was pronounced the 27th state of India. What is the importance of Uttarakhand day? Uttarakhand Day celebrates the history and resilience of its people. Subsequent to acquiring independence from British colonial rule, regions with shared affinities and histories combined to form various states. On account of the Himalayan Regions inside the former United Province (now Uttar Pradesh), a choice was made to retain the princely states.

However, the natives of the Himalayan region didn't get the consideration or understanding they required. Thus, an interest for a different state emerged. After years of fights and shows, the state of Uttarakhand was at last founded.

Traditional food eaten in Uttarakhand day Uttarakhand's cuisines can be extensively isolated into two sections, in view of the two districts of the state, specifically the Garhwali food and Kumaoni cuisine. Arsa- It is a sweet made up with rice and jaggery. It is served on propitious events like celebrations, weddings, and childbirth. Chainsoo- A dal preparation made by crushing and cooking black gram dal (pulses).

Kandali ka saag- It's a soup-like dish made with Kandali, also called stinging nettle. The profoundly nutritious kandali is cooked by first completely cleaning its shoots and afterward cooking it in boiling water. Once the kandali leaves are boiled, add flavors like cloves and asafoetida. Wrap up by adding a mustard seed tadka.

Gahat ke parathe- These are stuffed paratha made with hyperlocal pulses called gahat, otherwise called horse gram. The gahat is soaked for five to six hours and cooked in a pressure cooker for a brief time. When it turns out to be delicate, the pulses are meshed with a spice blend of red chilies and turmeric. This blend is then stuffed into flour dough and cooked like a daily stuffed paratha.