SC pulls up UP govt for 'shoddy probe' after Muslim boy slapped in school

The Supreme Court, on Monday, heard some important cases during which the apex court pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for shoddy probe in a case where a Muslim schoolboy was allegedly slapped by his classmates on the instruction of his teacher in Muzaffarnagar. "There cannot be any quality education if a student is sought to be penalised on the ground that he belongs to a particular community," the SC said.



It also directed the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the Manipur government to take steps to ensure that Aadhaar cards are provided to people displaced due to the bloody ethnic conflict in the state whose records are already available with the UIDAI.



Some of the other important cases that were heard today are:



- We are a "people's court" and giving a hearing is part of the healing process, the SC said while asking the members of the Bar in violence-hit Manipur to ensure no lawyer is denied access to the court proceedings in the state

- SC told former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain, an accused in a money laundering case, to not make pendency of the proceedings before the apex court a ruse to delay the trial in the case





Here are some of the important cases heard in Delhi High Court today: - SC asked the Centre to respond to a plea which sought that quantum of assistance to persons with disabilities should be 25 per cent higher than those given to others under similar social welfare schemes.



- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has told the HC that it cannot interfere in the employment agreement between pilots and Akasa Air, which has sought action against pilots who have resigned without serving the notice period

- HC issued fresh notice to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a plea by an NGO seeking damages, claiming its documentary "India: The Modi Question" casts a slur on the country's reputation and makes false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary

- HC has sought a report from the Delhi Police on the procedure to be adopted for verification and uploading the names and details of proclaimed offenders on a public platform

- HC has agreed to quash an FIR against a man in a molestation and stalking case while asking his father to arrange free medical check up of teachers of 10 government schools here by orthopedic doctors

-The Ordinance of the universities for self-regulation cannot override a student's right to education and the right to live a life with human dignity, the HC has observed.