Home / India News / SC questions Madras HC over formation of SIT to probe Karur stampede

SC questions Madras HC over formation of SIT to probe Karur stampede

Senior advocate C A Sundaram, also appearing for the TVK, submitted that the chief justice of the high court can authorise a special bench to hear the matter but it has not happened in this case

Supreme Court, SC
A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria wondered how the high court proceeded with the matter. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court on Friday questioned the Madras High Court for constituting a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the Karur stampede in which 41 people were killed.

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria wondered how the high court proceeded with the matter.

"We are unable to understand how this order was passed? How did the single bench in the Chennai Bench proceed with the matter when the division bench in Madurai was considering the matter?  "In my experience of over 15 years as a judge, a single bench holds back if the division bench has taken cognisance," Justice Maheshwari observed.

At the outset, senior advocate Gopal Subramanium, appearing for Tamil actor Vijay's political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, submitted that the petition before the high court was filed only to frame a standard operating procedure (SOP) for political rallies.

He said the SIT was constituted by the high court on the first day itself and the court made adverse remarks against the party and Vijay without hearing them.

Senior advocate C A Sundaram, also appearing for the TVK, submitted that the chief justice of the high court can authorise a special bench to hear the matter but it has not happened in this case.

Both lawyers told the apex court that the high court's observations that the TVK and Vijay abandoned the place and that they did not express remorse were wrong.

They said the police forced the actor to leave the place on the ground that it would aggravate the situation.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, said the SIT was formed by the high court itself and that the state did not give any names.

Rohatgi said the officers are known for their integrity and independence, and there was no reason to doubt.

The bench reserved its order after hearing the parties.

On Tuesday, the CJI-headed bench agreed to hear BJP leader Uma Anandan's plea challenging the high court order refusing a CBI probe into the September 27 stampede.

BJP leader from Tamil Nadu, G S Mani, has also filed a petition seeking a CBI probe into the stampede.

The TVK has sought an independent investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, contending that a fair and impartial probe would not be possible if conducted solely by officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

The plea has objected to the high court constituting an SIT only with officers of the Tamil Nadu Police.

It alleged the possibility of a pre-planned conspiracy by some miscreants that led to the stampede.

The plea also took exception to the scathing remarks of the high court against the party and the actor-politician that they abandoned the place after the incident and did not express any remorse.

Earlier, the police said the rally saw a turnout of 27,000, nearly three times the expected 10,000 participants, and blamed a seven-hour delay by Vijay in reaching the venue for the tragedy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jal Shakti Ministry to launch digital system for rural water transparency

Delhi Metro to begin early operations on Oct 12 for Vedanta half-marathon

Over 17,000 rooftop solar plants installed in Delhi under govt's green push

YouTube India aims to unlock more growth via shopping, brand tie-ups

LIVE news: India remains committed to Afghanistan's sovereignty, says EAM Jaishankar

Topics :India NewsStampedeMadras High CourtSupreme Court

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story