Ranya Rao's smuggling scandal: Secret jackets, cop aides & Dubai gold runs

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Sunday evening for allegedly smuggling gold from Dubai. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) apprehended her while she attempted to bypass security, carrying 14.8 kg of foreign-origin gold worth Rs 12.56 crore concealed inside a specially modified body-jacket.

The arrest of Ranya Rao sent shockwaves across Karnataka, not only because of her celebrity status but also due to her family connection to senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao. Authorities revealed that she had travelled to Dubai an astonishing 30 times over the past year, raising suspicions that she had been involved in smuggling operations for a long time. On each trip, she allegedly smuggled kilos of gold into India, earning around Rs 12-13 lakh per trip, reported India Today.

Investigators believe Rao was part of an organised gold smuggling racket, using custom-made jackets and waist belts designed specifically to transport gold discreetly. These accessories had hidden compartments that allowed her to carry large amounts of gold without detection. She reportedly used the same modified jackets on multiple trips, making it easier for her to execute her operations smoothly.

How was Ranya Rao caught?

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had been tracking Rao for some time after noticing a suspicious pattern in her travel history. Their suspicions heightened when she made four trips to Dubai within 15 days. With prior intelligence about her movements, authorities set a trap.

On Sunday, Rao landed in Bengaluru from Dubai on an Emirates flight. Just as she was about to clear airport security, DRI officials intercepted her. She initially attempted to use her influence, reportedly identifying herself as the stepdaughter of IPS officer Ramachandra Rao and seeking special treatment. However, the officials proceeded with a thorough check, during which they discovered the gold concealed in her jacket.

Read: DGP Ramachandra Rao on daughter Ranya Rao's arrest In addition to the gold she was carrying, reports suggest that two of her aides were also transporting gold bars in briefcases.

Did Ranya Rao get help from the police?

The case has taken a deeper turn with allegations that Rao may have used her connections within the police force to evade security checks in the past. Investigators suspect that she was often escorted by local cops, which helped her move freely without thorough inspections.

A police constable, Basavaraju, who allegedly assisted Rao in bypassing security checks, has also been detained. His statement has been recorded, and further investigations are underway to determine whether more officials were involved in facilitating her operations.

Massive seizure from Ranya Rao’s residence

After her arrest, the DRI raided her residence at Nandwani Mansion on Bengaluru’s upscale Lavelle Road. What they found further solidified the magnitude of the case. Officials seized Rs 2.67 crore in cash and gold worth Rs 2.06 crore, in addition to the gold recovered at the airport. Three large boxes containing crucial evidence were taken from her home, bringing the total seizure in the case to a staggering Rs 17.29 crore.

Ranya Rao’s stepfather breaks silence

Senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao, director-general of police (Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation), and stepfather of Ranya Rao, addressed the media following his stepdaughter’s arrest. Expressing disbelief and disappointment, he said, “I was also shocked and devastated when such an incident came to my notice through the media. I was not aware of any of these things. She is not living with us; she is living separately with her husband. There must be some issues between them.”

“The law will do its job. There is no black mark on my career,” he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

What’s next in the investigation

Ranya Rao has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody under the Customs Act of 1962. She is currently held in the quarantine cell at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in Bengaluru as the investigation continues.

Authorities are now expanding their inquiry to determine whether Rao was acting alone or was part of a larger gold smuggling syndicate. The focus is also on uncovering any potential links to customs officials, police personnel, or influential figures who might have facilitated her operations.

Her husband, Jatin, is also under the scanner now. Investigators are questioning why he frequently travelled with Rao to Dubai despite having no known business or family ties there. Authorities suspect he may have had a role in orchestrating or assisting with the smuggling activities.

One of Bengaluru’s largest gold smuggling case

The case has drawn significant attention due to the scale of the smuggling operation and the people involved. The seizure of nearly 15 kg of gold at the airport and further discoveries from her home mark one of the biggest gold smuggling cases at Bengaluru airport in recent years.

The arrest of a well-known actor and the involvement of a police constable have further raised serious concerns about the extent of gold smuggling networks operating in India. As authorities continue to dig deeper, more arrests and shocking revelations may emerge in the coming days.

[With agency inputs]