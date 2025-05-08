SC rebukes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for 'highly irresponsible' remarks on CJI

The court stated that the comments clearly indicated an intent to attribute motives to the bench by the chief justice of being responsible for all civil unrest in the country, and alleging that the Supreme Court alone is to blame for inciting religious conflict in India.

Dubey, during an interview to ANI, had said the that “Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna is responsible for the civil wars taking place in the country”.Although the bench dismissed the petition, it issued strong criticism of Dubey in its order released on Thursday. After examining the matter, the bench stated there was that Dubey’s comments tend to lower the authority of the Supreme Court of India, "if not interfere or tend to interfere with the judicial proceedings pending before this Court". The bench further observed that the statements were highly irresponsible and had the potential to obstruct and interfere with the administration of justice.