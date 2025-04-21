Monday, April 21, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / BJP's Nishikant Dubey targets former CEC, calls him a 'Muslim commissioner'

BJP's Nishikant Dubey targets former CEC, calls him a 'Muslim commissioner'

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks came in response to a post in which former Chief Election Commissioner SY Qureshi called the Waqf Amendment Act an "evil plan of the government"

SY

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (left) and Former CEC SY Qureshi. (Photo: PTI, ECI)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After controversial comments on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey got into a heated exchange with former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) SY Qureshi and called him a “Muslim commissioner”.
 
Dubey’s remarks came in response to a post in which Qureshi, who was India’s 17th CEC from July 30, 2010, to June 10, 2012, criticised the Waqf Amendment Act and called it an “evil plan of the government”.
 
“Waqf Act is undoubtedly a blatantly sinister/evil plan of the govt to grab the Muslim lands. I’m sure SC will call it out. Misinformation by the mischievous machine has done its job well,” Qureshi wrote in a post on X.
 
 

Also Read

Bengal BSF security

NCW visits riot-hit Murshidabad; TMC calls panel BJP's political wing

Murshidabad Security, Murshidabad, Murshidabad violence

Normalcy restored in violence-hit areas of West Bengal, 272 arrested

gavel law cases

HC forms 3-member panel for rehabilitation of Murshidabad violence victims

waqf bill, waqf property

Opposition welcomes Supreme Court's interim stay on key Waqf Act provisions

Narendra Modi Waqf

PM Modi meets Dawoodi Bohras; delegation praises new Waqf law

In response to the above post, Dubey replied in Hindi, which reads, “You were not an election commissioner, you were a Muslim commissioner. The maximum number of Bangladeshi infiltrators were made voters in Jharkhand’s Santhalpargana during your tenure. Dubey is a fourth-term Lok Sabha MP from Godda in Jharkhand.
 
“Prophet Muhammad’s Islam came to India in 712. Before that, this land belonged to Hindus or tribals, Jains or Buddhists associated with that faith. My village, Vikramshila, was burnt by Bakhtiar Khilji in 1189. Vikramshila University gave the world its first vice chancellor in the form of Atish Dipankar. Unite this country, read history—Pakistan was created by dividing it. Will there be no partition now?” Dubey added.
 
Dubey’s comments on SC and CJI
 
Earlier on Saturday, the BJP leader created widespread controversy by criticising the Supreme Court. He said that if the Supreme Court is going to make laws, then there’s no need for the Parliament building to exist.
 
“Kanoon yadi Supreme Court hi banayega to Sansad Bhavan bandh kar dena chahiye,” Dubey wrote in Hindi on X. 
 
Dubey’s remark came while the Supreme Court is hearing more than 70 petitions that challenged the legality of the controversial Waqf Act, 2025. He also blamed Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna for the ‘civil wars’ in the country.
 
He made this statement when asked about TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee’s demand for BJP leader Jagdambika Pal to resign as Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Bill.
 
“Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, is responsible for all the civil wars happening in this country,” Dubey told ANI.

More From This Section

JD Vance in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for today; check routes to avoid

JD Vance in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for today; check routes to avoid

Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi

Sam Pitroda shares key insights of meetings with Rahul Gandhi in US

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

IMD issues rain alert for Delhi today; temperature to rise, AQI improves

Security, Manipur Security

Security forces recover arms, ammunition during joint operations in Manipur

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport to reopen runway 10/28 in May first week to ease congestion

Topics : Waqf Board chief election commissioner BJP BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHDFC Q4 Results 2025Infosys Q4 Results 2025KKR vs GT Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon