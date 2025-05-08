What did Owaisi advise govt after 'Operation Sindoor' in all-party meet?

The Indian government today held a high-level all-party meeting to brief political leaders on the ongoing Operation Sindoor — India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22.

Among the political leaders invited was AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who attended the meeting today. Following the meeting, he urged the government to launch a global campaign against The Resistance Front (TRF), a terror outfit akin to Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“I have complimented our armed forces and the government for Operation Sindoor. I also suggested that we should run a global campaign against The Resistance Front. I also suggested that the government should request the USA to designate it (TRF) as a terrorist organisation. We should also make efforts to grey-list Pakistan in FATF,” he said after the meeting.

The Member of Parliament from Hyderabad said he also demanded actions against Pakistan to weaken its economy further, which is already in crisis.

Pakistan was removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) watchlist in 2022 after being listed for four years. FATF is an intergovernmental body that sets global standards on anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism.

What Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Rijiju said

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition has extended its support to the government on the ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

“In the meeting, we heard what they (Centre) had to say. They also said that certain confidential information cannot be shared outside. We told them that we are all with the government,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi also replied on the same lines. “We have extended our full support to the government. As Mallikarjun Khargeji said, they (the government) said that there are a few things that we don't want to discuss,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the all-party meeting that Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor had killed at least 100 terrorists, PTI reported, citing sources.