Tension soars after strikes: Border states shut schools, cancel leaves

A day after India conducted precision missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, heightened security measures have been implemented across border states, particularly Rajasthan and Punjab.

Rajasthan seals border, activates missile defence

Rajasthan, sharing a 1,037-km border with Pakistan, is under tight security. The entire border has been sealed, with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on shoot-on-sight orders if any suspicious movement is observed. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been put on high alert, with Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets patrolling the skies from Ganganagar to the Rann of Kutch.

In response to the heightened threat, the airports in Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Bikaner have suspended civilian flights until May 9. Missile defence systems in the region have also reportedly been activated, adding to the multi-layered security grid.

Blackouts and evacuations ordered in border areas

Several border villages in Rajasthan are on evacuation watch with contingency plans in place. Anti-drone systems have been activated near the border. In Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, blackout orders are in effect from midnight to 4 am to obstruct enemy aircraft navigation—crucial in deterring strikes by advanced jets.

District authorities in Rajasthan have taken decisive steps to safeguard students. All government and private schools in Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Jaisalmer have been ordered shut until further notice. Ongoing examinations have also been postponed.

Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi stated, “In view of the national security and emergency situation in Barmer district, …. holiday is declared for all the government and non-government (private) schools / educational institutions / CBSE schools / Anganwadis / Madrasas up to class 12th in Barmer district from May 8, 2025 till further orders and the home /common examination to be held from May 8, 2025 is also postponed till further orders.”

In Jodhpur, District Collector Gaurav Agarwal issued a similar directive: “In view of the current situation, a holiday is being declared in all private and government schools and Anganwadis from today till further orders.”

Punjab on edge; schools shut, leaves cancelled

Neighbouring Punjab has also ramped up its security. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has cancelled all government programmes due to the tension on the border. All police personnel are on duty, with leaves cancelled and public gatherings restricted across the state. In addition, leaves of all Medical Officers in Charge and staff posted at AAMs and UAAMs have been cancelled until further orders.

As a precaution, all schools in six key border districts—Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran—have been ordered shut.

In Tarn Taran, the Deputy Commissioner issued a notice stating that schools will remain closed from May 8 to May 11. Similarly, Ferozepur authorities declared school closures for the next 72 hours, while in Fazilka, closures remain in effect until further orders.

Himachal Pradesh reviews security

While not directly affected, Himachal Pradesh has initiated a review of its security and communication systems in light of the rising tension, ensuring preparedness should the situation escalate further.

