Home / India News / Tension soars after strikes: Border states shut schools, cancel leaves

Tension soars after strikes: Border states shut schools, cancel leaves

Tensions have escalated following India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, prompting Rajasthan and Punjab to shut schools, cancel leaves

Army, Soilder, Kathua
Border villages remain on high alert, with evacuation plans prepared for immediate emergency response (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A day after India conducted precision missile strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, heightened security measures have been implemented across border states, particularly Rajasthan and Punjab.
 

Rajasthan seals border, activates missile defence 

Rajasthan, sharing a 1,037-km border with Pakistan, is under tight security. The entire border has been sealed, with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on shoot-on-sight orders if any suspicious movement is observed. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been put on high alert, with Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets patrolling the skies from Ganganagar to the Rann of Kutch.
 
In response to the heightened threat, the airports in Jodhpur, Kishangarh, and Bikaner have suspended civilian flights until May 9. Missile defence systems in the region have also reportedly been activated, adding to the multi-layered security grid.
 
 

Blackouts and evacuations ordered in border areas 

Several border villages in Rajasthan are on evacuation watch with contingency plans in place. Anti-drone systems have been activated near the border. In Jaisalmer and Jodhpur, blackout orders are in effect from midnight to 4 am to obstruct enemy aircraft navigation—crucial in deterring strikes by advanced jets.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty drag as India-Pak tensions simmer; Pakistan halts trading

At least 100 terrorists killed in 'Operation Sindoor', says Rajnath Singh

Operation Sindoor still on, says Kiren Rijiju after all-party meeting

Pakistan stock market suspended as KSE-30 tumbles 7.2% in sharp selloff

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: India's response was targeted, measured, says Jaishankar

 
District authorities in Rajasthan have taken decisive steps to safeguard students. All government and private schools in Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Jaisalmer have been ordered shut until further notice. Ongoing examinations have also been postponed.  ALSO READ | On Google, India looks for 'Operation Sindoor', Pak gripped by Bahawalpur
 
Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi stated, “In view of the national security and emergency situation in Barmer district, …. holiday is declared for all the government and non-government (private) schools / educational institutions / CBSE schools / Anganwadis / Madrasas up to class 12th in Barmer district from May 8, 2025 till further orders and the home /common examination to be held from May 8, 2025 is also postponed till further orders.”
 
In Jodhpur, District Collector Gaurav Agarwal issued a similar directive: “In view of the current situation, a holiday is being declared in all private and government schools and Anganwadis from today till further orders.”
 

Punjab on edge; schools shut, leaves cancelled 

Neighbouring Punjab has also ramped up its security. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has cancelled all government programmes due to the tension on the border. All police personnel are on duty, with leaves cancelled and public gatherings restricted across the state. In addition, leaves of all Medical Officers in Charge and staff posted at AAMs and UAAMs have been cancelled until further orders.
 
 
As a precaution, all schools in six key border districts—Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran—have been ordered shut.
 
In Tarn Taran, the Deputy Commissioner issued a notice stating that schools will remain closed from May 8 to May 11. Similarly, Ferozepur authorities declared school closures for the next 72 hours, while in Fazilka, closures remain in effect until further orders.  ALSO READ | All operations at Amritsar Airport are shut; 27 airports take such steps
 

Himachal Pradesh reviews security 

While not directly affected, Himachal Pradesh has initiated a review of its security and communication systems in light of the rising tension, ensuring preparedness should the situation escalate further.
 
[With agency inputs]
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Six dead, 1 injured as helicopter crashes in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

SC defers hearing on PILs seeking to bring political parties under RTI

Govt to launch nationwide farm awareness drive from May 29: Shivraj Chouhan

Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Probe panel submits report to CM Fadnavis

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court likely to give judgment on July 31

Topics :Operation SindoorPahalgam attackrajasthanPunjabBS Web Reports

First Published: May 08 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story