What's the harm if person provides caste details for Bihar survey, asks SC

Other important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Friday, Aug 18:
- SC asked the CBI to locate the address of a man, who is a resident of the United States since 2004 and was sentenced to six months in jail for his "contumacious conduct" by the apex court.
- In a fresh trouble for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, the SC agreed to hear a plea moved by the CBI seeking cancellation of bail granted to him in the Doranda treasury case in which he has been sentenced to five years in prison.
- SC asked the CBI whether there was any "common thread" in the murders of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, CPI leader Govind Pansare, activist-journalist Gauri Lankesh and scholar M M Kalburgi.
- SC to hear plea against hate speeches made by religious leaders following communal clashes in Nuh, Haryana.
- SC adjourned for two weeks the hearing on a plea filed by former JNU student Umar Khalid seeking bail in a case lodged under anti-terror law UAPA over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020.
- SC reserved its verdict on a 2011 plea pertaining to the vexatious legal issue whether non-marital children were entitled to a share in the ancestral property of their parents under Hindu laws. * SC came down heavily on a lawyer for filing a contempt petition against its officials for not listing a matter despite the court's direction, calling it an attempt to "browbeat" the registry and an "abuse of the process of law".