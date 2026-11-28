The Supreme Court on Saturday refused to entertain a plea seeking to reduce the minimum age for contesting parliamentary and state legislature elections.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner told a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Aparesh Kumar Singh that while the voting age was reduced from 21 to 18, the minimum age to be a member of the Lok Sabha is 25 and 30 for the Rajya Sabha.

The counsel also referred to the minimum age to be a member of the state legislative assembly and state legislative council.

"In this petition, there is a small but very vital issue. The voting age, by the (Constitution) sixty-first amendment, was reduced from 21 to 18," the counsel said.