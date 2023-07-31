Home / India News / SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking SIT probe into Manipur violence

SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking SIT probe into Manipur violence

Senior advocate Madhavi Diwan, appearing for the petitioner Mayanglambam Bobby Meetei, sought to withdraw the plea and was allowed to do so

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a fresh PIL on the Manipur violence seeking among other things a SIT probe into alleged poppy cultivation and narco-terrorism. It asked for a "more specific" petition and said this one was "very difficult" to entertain because it blamed only one community.

Senior advocate Madhavi Diwan, appearing for the petitioner Mayanglambam Bobby Meetei, sought to withdraw the plea and was allowed to do so.

This petition is very difficult to entertain because it places blame on one community, said the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandcrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

You can come with a more specific petition. This petition has everything from the violence to narcotics to deforestation, the bench said.

Diwan referred to cross-border terrorism and poppy cultivation in the state as responsible for the recent violence. The plea made the Narcotics Control Bureau, the National Investigation Agency and the NHRC as well as the state government among others as parties.

The bench has before it a clutch of other petitions pertaining to several aspects of Manipur violence.

At least 150 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Also Read

As Manipur reels from violence, home minister Shah to visit the state today

Tribal protest in Manipur turns violent; curfew imposed, internet suspended

Manipur violence: Long-standing issue of ST status for Meitei torches state

Changing nature of violence in Manipur is concern for HM: Biren

Manipur entrepreneurs stare at uncertain future as violence hits businesses

SC rejects CBI's plea against stay on probe against K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Torrential rains will occur in many states for next four days, IMD warns

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram

What are semiconductors, and what do they do? Here is all you need to know

Vande Bharat trains save passengers one hour on journeys, cost 52% more

Topics :Supreme CourtManipurNortheast IndiaLaw

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Walmart buys Tiger Global's stake in e-com giant Flipkart for $1.4 billion

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm after protests by Oppn over Manipur issue

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Google Ads introduces auto-generated advertisement tool using generative AI

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story