Home / India News / Serum meningococcal meningitis vaccine achieves WHO prequalification

Serum meningococcal meningitis vaccine achieves WHO prequalification

It is also the only vaccine that prevents meningitis caused by meningococcal group X, a pathogen increasingly implicated in meningitis outbreaks in Africa

Press Trust of India New Delhi
World Health Organization

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday said its vaccine to protect against the five predominant causes of meningococcal meningitis in Africa has been prequalified by the World Health Organisation.

MenFive has been developed through a 13-year collaboration between Serum and PATH, a global nonprofit, with crucial funding from the UK government's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

WHO prequalification, which ensures a vaccine meets strict international quality, safety, and efficacy standards, was supported by extensive clinical studies in The Gambia, India, and Mali.

Importantly, prequalification allows MenFive to be procured by United Nations agencies and Gavi, the vaccine alliance.

"As the first conjugate vaccine to safeguard against the five predominant causes of this deadly disease, MenFive offers hope for a future free from annual outbreaks and epidemics in the African meningitis belt," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a statement.

The vaccine protects against meningococcal serogroups A, C, W, Y, and X and is designed to eliminate annual meningitis outbreaks and epidemics in the African meningitis belt -- a string of 26 countries from Senegal and The Gambia in the west to Ethiopia in the east.

It is also the only vaccine that prevents meningitis caused by meningococcal group X, a pathogen increasingly implicated in meningitis outbreaks in Africa.

Also Read

Serum Institute to double its investment in Biocon's unit to $300 million

Kids, teens can take Moderna's Omicron-targeting bivalent booster in Canada

World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023: Date, history, significance and more

One-shot chikungunya vaccine found safe, effective in first phase 3 trial

Infectious diseases a near-term concern in quake-hit Turkey, Syria: ECDC

No need to consult gaming industry on taxation, says revenue secretary

Space startups welcome GST exemption for satellite launch services

Gujarat holds talk with Foxconn for its semiconductor plant: Official

Nyay - The Justice: Delhi HC refuses stay on movie on Sushant Singh Rajput

Sagar Sampark: Made-in-India navigation system for ships inaugurated

Topics :VaccineSerum Institute of IndiaWHOWorld Health Organisation

First Published: Jul 12 2023 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story