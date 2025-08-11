Monday, August 11, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / SC orders relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to designated shelters

SC orders relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to designated shelters

Supreme Court orders removal of stray dogs in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram to shelters, warning against obstruction and citing rising rabies and bite cases

Stray dogs

During the hearing, the court also questioned the practice of returning dogs to their locality after sterilisation, calling it “absurd” and without logic. | Photo: Unsplash.com

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the rounding up and relocation of all stray dogs from Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram to designated dog shelters. A two-judge bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan also directed the authorities to ensure that the canines do not return to the streets.
 
Terming the situation “extremely grim”, the bench warned that any individual or organisation obstructing the collection of stray dogs would be held in contempt of court.
 
“If any individual or any organisation comes in the way of such force picking up stray dogs and rounding them up, and if it is reported to us, we shall proceed to take strict action against any such resistance which may be offered,” the bench said.
 
 
The orders came during a suo motu hearing on incidents of stray dog bites leading to an increase in rabies cases in the Delhi-National Capital Region. The case will be heard again after six weeks.
 
During the hearing, the court also questioned the practice of returning dogs to their locality after sterilisation, calling it “absurd” and without logic.

Also Read

Stray dogs

SC crackdown on stray dog menace: How other nations tackled the problem

Kapil Mishra

Delhi govt to promptly implement SC order on stray dogs: Kapil Mishra

Stray dogs

SC orders capture of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, warns against resistance

Medha Patkar, activist, Narmada Bachao

Supreme Court confirms Medha Patkar's conviction in defamation case

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

No deletion in Bihar voter roll without notice, reasoned order: EC to SC

 
“We have noticed one very absurd and unreasonable rule — if you pick up a stray dog from one part, you sterilise the dog and put him at the same place — that’s absolutely absurd and doesn’t make any sense at all. Why should that stray dog come back to the locality and for what?” Justice Pardiwala remarked. 
 
The court directed civic bodies in Delhi and the NCR region to ensure they have sufficient staff and resources to immunise and care for the dogs, and said that shelters must have closed-circuit cameras so that no dog is released or taken out later.
 
Over the next eight weeks, authorities should start by creating shelters for roughly 5,000 dogs, the court said, adding that the directions were being passed in the “larger public interest”.
 
“Infants and young children should not, at any cost, fall prey to such dog bites leading to rabies. The action should inspire confidence in the minds of people, young and old, that they can move around freely on roads without any fear of being bitten by a stray dog,” the court said.
 
Dog bite cases across the country have risen by nearly 70 per cent between 2022 and 2024. In 2024, a total of 3.7 million dog bites and 54 suspected human deaths due to rabies were reported, according to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
 
Last month, the Bombay High Court directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to ensure that people did not feed pigeons in the 51 kabutar khanas (pigeon-feeding spots) across the city.

More From This Section

Parliament monsoon session 2025, INDIA bloc Parliament strategy, Operation Sindoor debate, Trump India Pakistan ceasefire claim, electoral roll Bihar SIR, Income Tax Bill 2025, impeachment Justice Yashwant Varma, Modi Parliament statement, bills in m

Parliamentary panel questions accuracy of data in Jal Jeevan Mission system

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament passes Merchant Shipping Bill 2025 amid Opposition protests

Indian export, exporters, Budget 2025, Export Promotion Mission

Govt targets 50 countries including West Asia, Africa to boost exports

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

India records normal monsoon rainfall but distribution varies across states

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

LIVE: LS passes Income-Tax (No 2) Bill and Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill

Topics : Supreme Court Stray dogs Rabies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon